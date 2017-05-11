Return of the Redcoats at Berwick Barracks

March along to Berwick Barracks this weekend (May 13-14) to see the Redcoats in action.

English Heritage are putting on spectacular display of military prowess this weekend at the Barracks in Berwick.

Come along and see how the barracks would have operated at the time it was occupied by the King’s Own Scottish Borderers regiment. Watch millitary drills and see weapons on display.

It’s going to be a great event, with authentic redcoat re-enactors, a living history Barracks room, and even firing of muskets in the square!

Taking part will be Lambton’s Regiment, the 68th regiment of foot (light infantry), who originated in Durham. They are a small, UK-based living history group, formed in 2008 to mark the founding of the Durham Regiment in 1758. Also participating are the Pulteney’s Regiment, 13th of foot, formed in 1994.

There will be 15 riflemen on the day combined with other re-enactors and throughout the day everyone will be living life as it was in the eighteenth-century.

As well as the re-enactments, there will be an outside retail stall, where visitors can try English Heritage jams, curds, fruit wines and meads.

See history in action and smell the gunpowder from 11am until 5pm both days.

Tickets for this brilliant event are priced at £5.60 (adult) or £15 (family).

If this event has whetted your appetite take the children along to the barracks at the May half-term (May 27-June 4) where they can march and train like a redcoat and see what life was like for the King’s Own Scottish Borderers in the days gone by.

For more information about this and future events visit www.english-heritage.org.uk.