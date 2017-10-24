Restaurant set for Melrose

An historic building in Melrose is set to be transformed into a restaurant and deli.

Owners of the ground floor at the rear of the C-listed West End House in the town’s High Street have been granted a new premises licence with plans to open doors next month.

The site of the new Ordes Cafe in Melrose.

The Scottish Borders Licensing Board heard on Friday that the family-run Orde Cafés Limited, of Kelso, is set to open a 58-seater coffee shop and restaurant at the site which sits between the new Co-operative store which opened last year and the St Dunstan’s car park.

A retail delicatessen, from which wines, spirits and beers will be available, will sit at the entrance of the establishment.

The firm, which specialises in events catering, will now be able to sell alcohol from 11am till midnight on weekdays and Sunday and till 1am on Friday and Saturday. An off-sales licence from 10am till 10pm has also been approved.

Children aged 15 and under will have access when accompanied by an adult to have a meal, snack or light refreshment or when attending a pre-arranged function. Young persons, aged 16 and 17, will have similar access unaccompanied.

Planning permission for the restaurant was granted in September however, the application received one objection from Louise Wilson who said there is no need for another restaurant in the town.

She said in her objection letter: “This part of Melrose is being transformed from a quiet, primarily residential part of town to a busy, noisy area due to the development of the Co-op who continually breach their planning regulations in terms of when they receive deliveries.”

The firm, recently shortlisted in this year’s Vow Awards, is employing a new head chef and sous chef from November.

It was established in the late 1970’s by Gill Orde, who found her passion for cooking at her family home in Johannesburg and who was trained at the renowned Le Cordon Bleu cookery school.

She now runs the firm with her two sons Christian Orde, operations director, and Justin Orde managing director.