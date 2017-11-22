Residents invited to participate in creating ‘A Selkirk Legacy’

Public artist Svetlana Kondakova is inviting Selkirk residents to participate in a community art project where they can leave their mark on a large scale mosaic installation.

On November 25 she will hold a free workshop at the County Hotel from 10am-5pm. Residents are asked to bring small weatherproof and durable objects to be used in the artwork and to make their own mosaics which will brighten a flood defence wall for decades to come.

A Selkirk Legacy - Svetlana Kondakova invites Selkirk residents to participate in a community art project, the main wall of the mosaic.

The project titled ‘A Selkirk Legacy’ was commissioned by the Selkirk Flood Protection Scheme and is midway to completion. It will depict three main themes when finished: the Common Riding community, a mythological kelpie to represent the Ettrick River and floods, and local wildlife in the shape of leaping salmon.

The mosaics are produced by temporarily attaching pieces of tile and other materials onto mesh until they are ready to be permanently adhered to the wall. While the first two parts are being constructed by Svetlana in her Edinburgh studio, the fish will be made entirely by Selkirk residents.

Participants are encouraged to bring items with personal or local significance to be incorporated into the mosaic.

Svetlana further elaborates: “Anyone can take part regardless of their age or art experience, this project is meant to truly capture the community spirit through participation. Contributions of objects and mosaics from the local residents will ensure that the artwork leaves a lasting legacy for future generations.”

Installation of the artwork along the riverside walk between the Bridge Street footbridge and the new crossing gate is expected to take place in May. Svetlana’s mosaics will occupy about 65ft (20 metres) of the 650ft (200 metres) flood defence wall, while the salmon will be dotted along the remaining length of it.

The installation aims to have around 100 salmon in total; each one will be unique and represent the person(s) who made it.

For a chance to become a part of Selkirk history come to the workshop.

There will be further opportunities to get involved in the new year, keep up to date by joining A Selkirk Legacy group on Facebook (www.facebook.com/groups/1471783709566985) and view project progress on www.svetlanakondakova.com.