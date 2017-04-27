Red Arrows top the bill at Scotland’s Airshow

RAF aerobatic team The Red Arrows will make a high-octane return to Scotland’s National Airshow on July 22.

Famous for their precision flying and dramatic formations, the Red Arrows will be topping the bill on the event’s 20th anniversary, at the National Museum of Flight, East Fortune.

The Red Arrows will be joined by the awesome and agile Typhoon, the RAF’s delta-winged air defence fighter which will perform a thrilling solo display.

Also taking to the skies above the historic military airfield will be the RAF’s Tutor Display Team and Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which marks its 60th anniversary this year.

The world’s only aerobatic formation wing walking team, the Breitling Wingwalkers, will also make a welcome return this year, showcasing breathtaking acrobatic manoeuvres and headstands while strapped to the top wings of two beautiful Boeing Stearman biplanes.

American P40 fighter and Skyraider single-engine ground attack aircraft will display on the day and the event will also feature a Swordfish biplane from the Royal Navy Historic Flight. The last British biplanes to see active service, these impressive aircraft operated throughout the Second World War and were responsible for destroying tonnes of enemy shipping and sinking over 20 U-boats.

Other dazzling displays at Scotland’s National Airshow include the aerial ballet and sweeping close-formation loops and barrel rolls of the two-aircraft Twister team, the dynamic aerobatics of the Pitts Special Muscle biplane and a display by a B17 Flying Fortress bomber.

Additional high-flying action will be provided by a Bronco light-attack and reconnaissance aircraft, a pair of Jet Provost trainer aircraft, an Autogyro, a 1930s Bucker Jungman biplane, a Pembroke light transport aircraft and a Piper L3 Cub light observation aircraft.

Tickets (£19/ £17.50/£9.50) can be purchased online or by calling 0300 123 6789, and at the gate on the day. Discounts are available for advance booking.

Further details can be found at www.nms.ac.uk/airshow.