Record crowds flock to Langlee Carnival

The weather gods smiled on Langlee Carnival on Saturday for the annual celebration of Galashiels’ diverse and vibrant community.

The leaden morning skies which had threatened to mar the event broke into sunshine as the colourful curtain-raiser – the fancy dress parade – left the brand-new primary school en route to the community centre, where the main event took place.

Queen of Hearts Head teacher at Langlee School Eileen Jessamine

As the procession, led by Galashiels Ex Service Pipe Band, progressed, the loudest cheers were reserved for Langlee Lad and Lass, Danny Lindores and Taylor Patterson.

The P7 pupils were selected by ballot at the end of the spring term to open the carnival and their beaming smiles set the tone for a memorable event.

All the ingredients of a family fun day were there, with the community centre grounds hosting a variety of stalls and inflatables while, inside, there was no shortage of attractions for the bustling crowds.

With Graham Borthwick on top form as compere, the entertainment featured performances from the Langlee Community Choir, Galashiels Town Band’s junior section and the Ward School of Irish Dance.

Beauty and the Beast

The stage also showcased many solo talents, including singer/guitarist Dylan Paterson, accordionist Paul Capaldi and singer Erin Stevenson, who brought the house down with her moving rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelulah”.

“We had a fantastic day,” reflected Heidi Wilson, chair of the organising committee.

“The weather was kind to us once again which was great for the public who turned out in record numbers.

“The turnout was also a fitting reward for our committee which works so tirelessly throughout the year to make the carnival happen. We are especially grateful to all our sponsors and to the school for all its enthusiastic support.”

Among newcomers to the carnival was recently-appointed Langlee Primary headteacher Eileen Jessamine who graced the fancy dress as the Queen of Hearts – and was judged the best adult single entry.

Fancy dress results

Pre-school large groups – Langlee Nursery (Bedtime Stories); small groups – Carter, Reagan and Josie (Little Red Frae The Hood).

Primary small groups – 1, Chloe Noble, Tilly Noble and Grayson Barnett (DC Super Heroes of Langlee); 2, Gabriela Sobecka, Emily Robertson and Natalia Pineda

High flier

(Princesses).

P1-4 singles – 1, Kaylah Kayser (Annie and her dog); 2, Emily (Moana); 3, Bianca (Mickey Mouse).

P5-7 singles – Eve McLaren (Fairy and her dog).

Large mixed age groups – Langlee Junior Youth Club (Langlee Photo Booth).

Family groups – 1, The Pastuszko family (Lego Family); 2, The Wilson family (Roald Dahl Book Club); 3, The Watson family (Scooby Doo).

Adult singles – Eileen Jessamine, Langlee Primary’s new head teacher (Queen of Hearts).

In the frame

Pairs – Lucas and Ava Horsman (The Flintstones).

Overall winner – Carter, Reagan and Josie (Little Red Frae The Hood).

PC Lindores !!