Pupils get lesson from councillors

International Triathlon Union World Age Group Championships

Huge congratulations to our teacher, Mrs Fagan, principal teacher of the school’s pastoral team, on her success in the ITU World Age Group Championships held in Rotterdam last week. Mrs Fagan was 10th out of 79 women in her age group for the spring distance triathlon.

Councillors visit

Last month, S2 modern studies students were visited by Scottish Borders Council councillors Elaine Thornton-Nicol, a councillor for Selkirkshire, and Clair Ramage, a councillor for Hawick and Denholm.

As a class, we have been looking at who represents us and how we can get our opinions heard.

We all wrote letters to our councillors about changes that we wanted to take place in our local area.

We learnt a lot from them and found that planning permission applications are harder than we assumed, about all the different committees and the time-keeping of the councillors.

“I learnt that there are loads of different committees in the Scottish Borders,” said pupil Jessica Main.

Pupil Mikayla Stitt agreed, saying: “I enjoyed the visit because we got to learn that being a councillor is hard work”.

Maya Golden and Molly MacFarlane

Visit to Wasps studios

Senior students, S4 to S6, who are currently studying art and design were given the opportunity to visit the Wasps studios in Selkirk’s business area.

They were given a tour around the studios and heard all about life as an artist and were provided with valuable information on what steps are needed to be taken in order to kick-start a career in art and design.

The pupils also learned about the techniques and styles of art and ways to use them, as well as ways to experiment with different materials.

They met several artists who kindly showed them their work. All of the work was very different, and it was good to see a range of art work from city paintings, portraits and mosaic works of art.

It was really inspiring for us and some of us have taken inspiration from their work for our expressive units in art and design this year.

It was a great chance for us to see art outside of the classroom and we would really enjoy seeing more of these artists’ work in the future.

Demi Grahame and Dawn-June McGlasson