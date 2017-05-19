Pupils confirm their commitment at Galashiels retreat

St Margaret’s RC primary school in Galashiels hosted a confirmation retreat for 28 children across the Borders who are preparing to be confirmed by Archbishop Leo Cushley over the coming weeks.

Pupils from St Margaret’s Hawick namesake and those from local primaries who attend the parishes of Our Lady and St Andrew’s (Galashiels) and Our Lady and St David’s (Hawick) also attended. The event was run by Patricia Carroll, of the archdiocesan office at Gillis Centre in Edinburgh. She led the children in prayer, stories and hymns with actions.

Nicola McLeod, principal teacher at St Margaret’s in Galashiels, said: “This event was a tremendous success – one which we hope to build on and make an annual calendar event.”