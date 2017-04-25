Pupils celebrate John Muir Day

Pupils at St Joseph’s RC Primary School in Selkirk went wild with a fancy dress party in celebration of naturalist John Muir last Friday.

12 P4-7 pupils have been taking part in the John Muir Award as part of their curriculum, discovering and exploring wild places through a block of forest school sessions by P4-7 class teacher Pete Carthy.

(Left to Right)  Robyn Thomson, Gracie Paterson, Rhea Sutherland, Caitlyn Turner, Ethan Boyle. St Joseph's school in Selkirk celebrates John Muir's birthday on Friday 21st April by dressing up with classmates which saw them complete a project on the Scottish explorer. Winners of the best dressed John Muir.

Cailtyn Turner and Gracie Paterson, both in P7, are currently undertaking the second level Explorer Award which challenged them to organise the party where they also held a quiz about naturalist’s life.

Mr Carthy said: “Friday was amazing, one of days you remember for a long time.

“Caitlyn and Gracie were a real credit to the school and they really shone with their enthusiasm for John Muir. They demonstrated real leadership qualities in how well they organised the morning.

“There was also a fantastic turn out from parents, who were very supportive and great fun.”

P2 pupil Robyn Thomson won first prize in the fancy dress competition receiving a copy of John Muir’s 1897 memoir Stickeen: An Adventure with a Dog and a Glacier. Runners up were Rhea Sutherland, P3, who won a book about trees and Ethan Boyle, P1, who was given a book on insects.

The John Muir Award is an environmental award scheme that encourages people from all ages and backgrounds to connect with, enjoy, and care for wild places. It is divided into three awards which are the Discovery Award, which the rest of the P4-7 class is undertaking, Explorer Award and Conserver Award.

Mr Carthy added: “It’s all connected to the curriculum for excellence and the good thing about the curriculum for excellence it that it supports outdoor learning.

“Outdoor learning is a good way for them to learn because its multisensory and lends itself to interdisciplinary learning, the kids can be having so much fun that they don’t know they are learning.”

John Muir, born in Dunbar in 1838 before moving to America aged 11, is credited as being the founding father of the modern conservation movement and the establishment of national parks.

