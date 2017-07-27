Proud lad was in tent on raising a fortune

The charity Diabetes UK received a major boost this week when Yarrow schoolboy Braden Collins handed over a cheque for £4,514.32.

That was the grand total of donations which the 10-year-old has amassed since the end of May, when he completed his feat of sleeping out for a full year in a tent in the garden of his home at Dryhope.

On Tuesday, Linda Hamilton, the charity’s regional fundraiser for central Scotland, travelled to the Borders to meet Braden – and pick up the welcome cheque.

She heard how the youngster was inspired to take up his camping challenge because his dad Paul has diabetes and how local newspaper publicity about his achievement had elicited a flood of online generosity.

Braden’s mum Claire said the family had been “overwhelmed” with the amount raised. Although the bulk of the funds came through the Just Giving website, donations from family and friends, as well as customers at the nearby Gordon Arms Hotel, boosted the total.

“I’m happy to report that since he completed his camping challenge, Braden has adjusted well to sleeping in his bedroom again,” said Claire.

“Paul and I are so proud of his strength of character in enduring something like this for so long, without any complaints.

“He was thrilled to hand over the cheque and to hear it will make a real difference.”