Principals unite at Threepwood ride

The annual rideout to Threepwood saw this year’s Baw Lads’ Gathering and Lauder Common Riding principals gather together in glorious summer sunshine on Friday evening.

The traditional meeting of the two burghs saw Braw Lad and Lass Greg Robertson and Amy Thomson lead their second rideout while it was the first for Lauder Cornet Hagen Steele and his Lass Ashleigh Scott.

Brad Lad Greg Robertson greets Cornet's Lass Ashleigh Scott at Threepwood.

The mounted cavalcade, comprising a 45-strong contingent from Galashiels and around 100 from Lauder, were greeted by a crowd of well-wishers and the Galashiels Ex-Service Pipe Band.

Braw Lad Greg said: “The meeting at Threepwood was great and the fastastic weather just made the night even better. The route back and riding along at the front with Hagen was fantastic.

“We are carrying on the history and the connection that the two towns have. Keeping that solid bond is so important. The reception we all got back in Lauder was outstanding.”

President of the Braw Lads’ Gathering David Romanis greeted the cavalcade at Threepwood and stressed the importance of guarding the bond between the towns for future generations. Both parties exchanged medals during the ceremony before riding back to Lauder together where they danced the reel and continued the celebrations.

The Galashiels and Lauder principals meet at Threepwood.