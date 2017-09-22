Princess Royal helps Borders firm celebrate 70th anniversary

Lochcarron celebrated its 70th anniversary this week with a royal visit and plaque unveiling by Princess Anne.

Around 60 members of staff at the Selkirk-based tartan manufacturer turned out to watch as the Princess Royal unveiled a plaque at the tartan manufacturer’s Dunsdale Road visitor centre.

The Princess Royal meets Alison Bradshaw, June Surgey and Morag Cooper.

When she arrived, she was greeted by Hawick’s Jake Gillies and Jedburgh’s Lauren Caldwell.

As she drew the plaque’s curtains, Princess Anne told staff: “70 is a very reasonable age to be celebrated.”

Also in attendance was Richard Scott, the 10th Duke of Buccleuch, in his role as lord-lieutenant of Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale.

Dawn Robson-Bell, Lochcarron’s head of design, told us:“It’s a real boost to people to have the royal visit to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Lochcarron and to have that recognition that we are a successful textile manufaturer in the Borders when there are so few in Scotland.

The Princess Royal signing Lochcarrons visitors' book to mark its 70th anniversary.

“We were delighted when the princess accepted the invitation as she is president of the UK Fashion and Textile Association and, as such, does visit a number of textile manufacturers. It’s interesting to see how much knowledge she has and it was a really good day had by all.”

The Princess Royal was given two scarves in Antarctic and Arctic tartans to thank her for joining in the company’s celebrations.

She also visited Standhill Farm, near Minto, while in the Borders.

The Princess Royal taking time to speak to visitors and staff at Lochcarron.

The duke introduces the Princess Royal to flight sergeant Lauren Caldwell, of Jedburgh.

Visitor centre manager Anna Douglas escorts the Princess Royal around the shop.

The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, visiting Lochcarron in Selkirk.

