Presidential moment for Eileen

The latest meeting of Melrose Rotary Club saw the handover of the presidential chain from retiring incumbent Sylvia Grundy, pictured right, to Eileen Frame, left, who will lead the club for session 2017-18.

In her final address, Sylvia expressed her grateful thanks to all the members for their support during her presidential year.

The annual Presidential Quaich Award was given to Rotarian Norman Melrose for his outstanding support during the year.

In summarising another successful year for the club, Sylvia announced that more than £5,500 had been donated to local and international charities, and that the work within local primary schools had continued. Peter Carter was elected senior vice-president, Malcolm Luing secretary and David Dalglish treasurer.

The club continues to meet in the Kings Arms Hotel on Thursdays, 6pm for 6.30pm, and anyone interested in the work of Rotary is welcome.

