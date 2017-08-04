Post Office announces plans to move Melrose branch

The Post Office is planning to relocate its Melrose branch from its current Buccleuch Street home to the Abbey Mill retail outlet, about 350m away in Annay Road.

That relocation, if approved, would go ahead in November or December and would add 22 extra operating hours a week.

Currently, the shop is closed on Sundays and Thursday afternoons, but it is proposed that it would open from 9am to 5.50pm seven days a week, also selling clothing and gifts, as it does now.

The Post Office is now seeking comments from customers on its proposals as part of a six-week-long consultation.

Post Office regional network manager Suzanne Richardson said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.”

She added: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style post office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”

Feedback can be emailed to comments@postoffice.co.uk or by calling the customer helpline on 03457 22 33 44 before Friday, September 15. Customers can also share views online at postofficeviews.co.uk, citing branch code 11383099.