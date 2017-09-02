Poor entries blamed on rain and apathy

Questions have bloomed over the future of the Ettrick Flower Show after the 60th annual event was held at the Boston Hall on Saturday, August 19.

The lack of entries in the flower, vegetable and pot plant sections could be put down to the terrible weather – rain, rain and more rain – when the only things to benefit were the ducks and the midges.

However, a spokesperson for the organisers said: “The entries in all sections were down, and the remaining classes, which are not affected by a bad summer, would seem to be simply due to apathy. After consulting the community, and making many suggested changes to the show last year, it had a brief revival and was very well supported.

“However, for the show to remain viable that level of support would need to continue and the committee had agreed that they would review it year by year. It would now seem that once again there is a question as to the show’s future.

“The committee put in a tremendous amount of time and effort to stage the show, arranging the schedule and flyers and getting them printed and distributed; rearranging the hall and then decorating it, baking and sandwich making for the home-made teas.

“The event has become a very good afternoon tea, and a good opportunity for the community to get together for a catch-up. However, please let us not forget that it is firstly a flower show, and just afternoon teas would require much less organisation.

“Having said all of this, our thanks and congratulations go to the people who did enter, and produce, as always, a superb standard of work.

“Thanks also go to a very hard-working committee, who without, the show would not happen.”