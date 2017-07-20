Still time to beat the nomination deadline

It’s not too late to stand for election to Selkirk Community Council.

That’s the message the group is keen to get across today, before the nomination window formally closes tomorrow (Friday).

Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar, returning officer for the community council election, says he is happy with the response so far, but would love to see more names ahead of today’s deadline.

“There has been quite a bit of interest shown,” Mr Edgar said, “but we want more applications if we can. I personally would like to see enough names down that we can hold an election.”

Last week’s Wee Paper features an open letter to Souters from the community council’s outgoing chairman Alistair Pattullo, which urged readers to consider joining up and representing their town on the group.

Praising his efforts, Mr Edgar added: “After Alistair’s comments last week, there’s been a lot of interest. It has been great that he has taken the time to do what he has done in urging others to join up as he prepares to step down.”

Mr Edger added: “The community council is an important group with the job of linking the community to Scottish Borders Council.

“It can do great things and be a real benefit to the community.

“While we are really pleased with the interest that has been shown, we would remind everyone that the deadline for applying is tomorrow.”

Forms can be downloaded from www.scotborders.gov.uk/ccelections or collected from the Selkirk Contact Centre, High Street, Selkirk, and will still be accepted posted with Friday’s postmark or handed directly to Mr Edgar before end of play Friday.