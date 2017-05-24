Sibling support for Hendry in Selkirk

Former First Minister Alex Salmond travelled to Selkirk last Wednesday evening to lend some support to his younger sister’s campaign.

At the town’s rugby club, he joined sister Gail Hendry, who is the SNP’s choice to contest Holyrood’s Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire by-election, and Calum Kerr, who is trying to retain his Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk seat at Westminster in the general election in two weeks’ time.

Alex Salmond talks to the crowd at Selkirk Rugby Club.

The trio spoke to around 200 activists, supporters and undecided voters during the meeting.

Mr Salmond’s spoke to a resident who told the crowd he was from Northampton and had moved to Scotland with his German wife as he feels the country will provide a home for them. He will be voting SNP.

Following this exchange a woman stood up and announced she had voted Conservative for 55 years until the EU Referendum. She is now also voting SNP.

Mrs Hendry said: “The evening was a great success and the two folk who said they had converted to the SNP are fairly synonymous of what we are finding on the doorsteps.

“The horrendous policies the Tories seem to be introducing daily, including the rape clause which bans benefits for a third child unless the mother can prove she was raped, and policies seeing mobility scooters taken away from thousands of disabled people, will have a profound impact on large numbers of families and individuals in the Borders and the rest of Scotland.

“One of the main reasons I am standing for election is because I am fed up with seeing the Tories targeting the most vulnerable people in our society.”

Mr Kerr added: “It was great to welcome Alex to Selkirk.

“He has been an incredible support to me during the last two years and he always manages to inspire people at these events.

“I am keen to carry on being a strong voice for the Borders in Westminster.

“I have talked on many issues that matter to us all from agriculture and improving connectivity, to safe driving initiatives for young drivers and WASPI.

“As we enter Brexit negotiations that strong voice will be needed more than ever.”

Mr Salmond also spoke about Brexit and Scotland’s place at the top table, and his pride in SNP achievements.

He told the crowd only a vote for Mr Kerr on June 8 will ensure the Tories are held to account in Westminster and voting Mrs Hendry for Holyrood will give the region a further strong voice, alongside Paul Wheelhouse and Christine Grahame.

He added: “I believe the Tories are about to come crashing down to earth with an almighty bump.

“They should never take the people of the Borders for granted.”