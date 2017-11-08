Scottish affairs MPs set to visit Selkirk

The Scottish Affairs Committee – of which Borders MP John Lamont is a member – heads from Westminster to Selkirk on Monday, November 20.

Attendees at the public event, which starts at 9.30am, will be invited to talk to MPs about the issues that matter to them and suggest ideas for future committee inquiries.

Mr Lamont said: “I am delighted that the committee is holding an event in the Borders so early in this parliament and look forward to hearing the ideas from the people of Selkirk and across the Borders for the future of the committee’s work.”

The committee is also encouraging the public to submit ideas to the inquiry via social media and the committee’s website.