Nominations vital to save Jedburgh Community Council

Jedburgh residents have until noon tomorrow to put their name forward to become a community councillor and help save the group from being temporarily disbanded.

Scottish Borders Council says a minimum of six nominees are needed to form the community council, but so far only two application forms have been received.

Jedburgh and district councillor Scott Hamilton, who is returning officer for the election, said: “Community councils play a vital role in our communities.

“They help represent people’s concerns, play an active role in the planning processes, contribute and shape their area’s future.

“I am concerned that we may lose this vital link due to the lack of applications to join.

“I encourage anyone who wishes to be part of this vital community council to apply.”

Application forms are available from Jedburgh library, on the Scottish Borders Council website or by emailing scotthamilton@scotborders.gov.uk

Completed forms should be returned to Mr Hamilton by noon on Thursday.