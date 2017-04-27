Mundell begins bid for re-election

Fellow Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidate David Mundell has launched his bid to be re-elected as MP too, for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale.

Mr Mundell was joined by supporters and council candidates in Peebles High Street on Saturday to announce his plan to stand again.

He said: “I was delighted to be in Peebles High Street to help launch my campaign to be re-elected as MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale.

“I am standing on my record as being a hard-working local MP over the last 12 years, but also my commitment to Scotland’s place in our United Kingdom and my opposition to plans for a second independence referendum now.

“I back Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan to get the best deal for Brexit, and that is why I support calling an election now to secure that.

“I am relishing the prospect of knocking on as many doors as possible over the next six weeks and speaking to local voters who will make the ultimate decision.

“I am not taking anything for granted in this election, but it would be an honour to continue serving the communities of Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale.”

The other parties have not yet named their candidates.

Mr Mundell, 54, was run close in 2015 by the SNP’s Emma Harper, who won 19,961 to Mr Mundell’s 20,759.