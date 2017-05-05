Local Elections: Tweeddale West

The results for Tweeddale West Ward, which has just been declared, sees three new councillors at Scottish Borders Council.

Heather Anderson (SNP) was elected on the first round of counting, with Kris Chapman (Lib Dem) second and Eric Small (Conservative) third.

Heather said: “I feel absolutely delighted. The Conservatives were very confident about this seat, so it is fantastic that we won first.

“It will now be down to the day job of looking after services in the Borders.”

The next Ward to be declared will be Tweeddale East. Check out our Facebook Live posts for declarations and interviews.