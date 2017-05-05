Local Elections: Counting starts

We’re coming to you live this morning from Springwood Hall in Kelso as the count takes place for yesterday’s local election.

This will be completed on a ward by ward basis, and the result is being calculated using special scanners, which seem to be running smoothly.

The first ward, Tweeddale West, is expected to be announced soon.

The feel here is very different from general elections in that no-one can know how they did until the result is finally announced for each ward.

As the result for each ward is announced, the make-upof your next council will become clearer.

We’ll stay here throughout today, to keep you up to date on events.