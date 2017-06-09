General Election: Tories look like winning Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk seat

Live from the count: Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk

Early indications are that the Conservatives will take this seat by some margin.

Counting is still under way, but the SNP’s Calum Kerr, who won this seat in 2015 by just 328 votes - the smallest majority in Scotland - tells us that they are too far behind this time around.

This will mean that Tory John Lamont is almost certainly going to make it to Westminster – at the third time of asking. The central Borders has not had a Conservative MP since 1965, when Liberal David Steel won the by-election.

He resigned from his Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire seat at Holyrood to focus all his energies on this and it seems to have paid off. Meanwhile, the by-election for Lamont’s empty seat at Holyrood also looks as though it will turn blue, with the Conservative’s Rachael Hamilton well ahead. Mr Lamont won this seat in 2016 with a 7,736 majority.