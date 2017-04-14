Galashiels candidates ready for hustings battle

The potential new councillors for the Galashiels and district ward will take part in a hustings next week.

Galashiels Community Council has asked each of the eight candidates, or a representative from their party, to take part in the pre-election event at the town’s Volunteer Hall this Wednesday, April 19.

Doors open at 6pm and the debate will begin at 6.30pm. Community council chairwoman Judith Cleghorn will chair the evening and will welcome questions from the floor on the night. This is a chance to hear from your candidates ahead of the local council elections taking place on May, 4.

Everyone is welcome to attend.