Council leader set to be quizzed on budget proposals

Borderers will be able to have their say on the recent Scottish Borders Council budget in an online Q&A with leader David Parker this evening (Thursday) between 6-7pm.

Councillor Parker will be taking questions in an online session through the council’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/sbcouncil and Twitter feed @scotborders

The administration’s spending plans were agreed by council at the start of the month, and Councillor Parker is welcoming questions both about the budget, as well as any general questions about the council’s services.

Councillor Parker explained: “Earlier this month we agreed our revenue and capital plans for the next five and 10 years respectively. In addition to protecting frontline service, we have committed substantial funds to key infrastructure right across the Borders, regeneration of our towns and improvements in schools.

“These are being delivered despite decreasing public funding and increased demand for council services, and I am interested to hear the views of Borderers on this budget, our priorities and about council services in general.”

Anyone who is not available during that time can submit a question in advance by posting it on the Facebook page or on Twitter using #bordersbudget.