Police warn of cold callers who are after your car

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged by police following the attempted theft of a vehicle in Church Street, Galashiels.

The incident happened at around 8pm on Friday, September 1, following a cold call at the address.

The 32-year-old was detained by officers a short time later.

The man appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, September 4.

Sergeant Paul Begley of Galashiels Police Station said: “Cold calling is a crime that can affect anyone and those responsible, like bogus callers and rogue traders, are often extremely convincing in how they approach and interact with potential victims.

“Please report any suspicious activity to Police on 101. If the person refuses to leave your door, or you feel threatened or scared – call 999 and ask for the police.

“It is also important to ensure that your vehicle is secured at all times, even if you are just leaving it for a moment outside a familiar address.

“For more information on vehicle security, please visit the Police Scotland website.”