Police probing Kelso castle fire hope to trace gang of youths

A gang of youths are suspected to have been responsible for an arson attack at a Kelso tourist attraction at the weekend.

Several wooden horse jumps were set alight at Floors Castle at around 4pm on Saturday, November 4.

No one was injured by the blaze, being treated by police as suspicious, but the jumps are said to have been left badly damaged.

Anyone with information on the identity of the culprits is asked to come forward, but a group of youths seen running away from the castle shortly after the fire was lit are being treated as the likeliest suspects for now.

Constable John Rettie, of Kelso police station, said: “This has been a needless act of destruction that has severely damaged the horse jumps at Floors Castle.

“As part of this investigation, we are keen to trace a group of youths who were seen running from the area around the time of the incident, and anyone who can help trace these individuals should contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this inquiry is also asked to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kelso police via 101, quoting incident number 2,734 of November 4.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.