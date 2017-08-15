Police name A7 crash victim

Have your say

Police Scotland can confirm the identity of a man who sadly died as a result of a road traffic collision on the A7 near Stow as 40-year-old Iain Burnett from Edinburgh.

The collision happened around 5.40pm on Thursday 10th August.

Iain’s family have issued the following statement along with the photo attached.

“Iain was a much adored, husband, son, brother and father of three.

“Iain will be very sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

“We would like to commend Police Scotland for their support and professionalism and extend our thanks to the ambulance crews for their work.

“We would like to ask for privacy to grieve at this difficult time.”

Officers are still looking for witnesses who have not yet come forward to get in touch, particularly if they stopped at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting incident 3006 of 10th August.