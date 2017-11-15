Police issue CCTV image as Galashiels assault probe continues

Police have released a closed-circuit TV image of three men they want to trace in connection with an ongoing investigation into an assault in Galashiels seven months ago.

The attack was carried out in the car park outside the town’s Paton Street Tesco store at around 3.20am on Sunday, April 9, leaving a 21-year-old man with what is described a serious leg injury.

Officers have issued a renewed witness appeal following one made at the time.

The first man they want to speak to is described as white with short fair hair, fairly tall and of slim to medium build. He was wearing a khaki-coloured top.

The second man is described as white with short dark hair, also fairly tall and of muscular build. He was wearing a light blue T-shirt.

The third man is described as white with short dark hair and of slim to medium build. He was wearing a long-sleeved, light-coloured shirt.

Detective constable Jordan Sharp, of Galashiels police station’s criminal investigation department, said: “This incident left a man with a serious leg injury, and our inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this continue.

“I’d urge anyone who may recognise the men pictured, or who has any other information which may be able to assist with the investigation, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Potential witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 0888 of April 9 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.