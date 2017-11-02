Police investigating after Hawick care home staff suspended

Police have launched an investigation after five members of staff at a Hawick nursing home were suspended over what are described as serious allegations.

It has emerged that the probe centres on what are said to be “inappropriate communications” by staff at St Margaret’s Care Centre, off Myreslaw Green, although the exact nature of those communications has not been disclosed.

Scottish Borders Council is working with St Philips Care Group, the home’s owner, to provide support to staff and residents.

The home, built in the early 1900s as a Dominican convent, provides both nursing and residential care for some of the region’s most vulnerable adults.

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware that St Philips Care Group is carrying out an investigation into a number of serious allegations at St Margaret’s Care Centre.

“We are working closely with them as this is undertaken, providing support to staff and residents as required, and will continue to do so as due process is followed.”

A statement issued by the care company states that the “safety of staff and residents remained its priority”.

It adds: “We can confirm that five members of staff have been suspended pending further investigation.

“The police and the regulatory bodies have been notified and are currently investigating the allegations.

“As this is a police matter, we are unable to comment any further.

“We are working with and co-operating with all authorities. A senior manager is available to discuss concerns from family members.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We have been made aware of a report to partners regarding inappropriate communications involving staff within a nursing home in Hawick.

“This matter was reported to the police on Tuesday, October 24.

“Officers are currently working with our partners to ensure that any criminality that may be identified is investigated robustly and that the needs of the residents are addressed.”