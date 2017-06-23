Police incident at Ettrickbridge

Police are appealing for information about an incident that took place at Ettrickbridge which left a man in hospital.

A 39-year-old man is currently at Borders General Hospital following the incident on Thursday night.

Police, ambulance and fire services were called to an Ettrickbridge property where a stand-off is reported to have taken place.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in the Scottish Borders were called to an address in Ettrick Bridge, Selkirk on Thursday 22nd June following a report of concern for a person within.

“Specialist and local emergency resources were deployed in the area to maintain public and officer safety.

“A 39-year-old man is currently in hospital for assessment.

“Local residents are thanked for their patience whilst officers dealt with the incident.

“Anyone with further information can contact Police Scotland on 101.”