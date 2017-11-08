Police incident at Buckholmside

Police were called to an incident at Buckholmside, near Galashiels, yesterday afternoon.

Traffic was slow for at least one hour along High Buckholmside Road after two police cars, a police van and an ambulance had parked up outside the Ladhope Inn.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in the Borders were called to a residential premises on High Buckholmside in Galashiels at around 4.25pm on Tuesday, November 7, following a report of concern for a man.

“The incident was resolved peacefully and the man was taken to Borders General Hospital.”