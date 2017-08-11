Police appeal over stolen moped

Have your say

Police in the Borders are investigating following the theft of a yellow Lambretta moped from Galashiels.

The incident happened between 10.30pm on Tuesday, August 8, and 7.30am on Wednesday, August 9, the moped was stolen from outside an address in Woodstock Avenue, Galashiels.

Police were called and officer are now investigating.

The vehicle’s registration number YHS 758H and it was originally built in the 1970s.

Inspector Tony Hodges of Galashiels Police Station said: “This is a high value theft of a very unique type of vehicle.

“We are eager to trace those responsible as soon as possible. I would ask anyone who was in the Woodstock Avenue area on the night of Monday, August 8, and saw anything suspicious, to contact us.

“Likewise I would ask anyone who has seen a vehicle similar to the Lambretta’s description to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact officers at Galashiels CID on 101, quoting incident number 0663 of August 9.