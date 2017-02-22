Police appeal for witnesses following fire

Police are appealing for witnesses after a barn near Earlston was set on fire on Tuesday, February 21.

The incident happened between 6.15pm and 7.15pm at Purveshaugh Farm on the B6397, Earlston before police and fire services attended.

The blaze was soon brought under control and no persons or animals were injured as a result of the fire. However, substantial damage has been caused to the barn including the collapsing of the roof.

Police are now investigating the incident which they are treating as suspicious.

In particular, they are keen to trace a vehicle that was seen at the time of the fire.

Inspector Alistair Hutchens of Melrose Police Station said:

“This has been a substantial fire in an area that contains livestock and is well used by agricultural workers.

“We believe the fire to be suspicious and are asking for the public’s help in tracing those responsible.

“I would ask that anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to please get in touch as soon as possible”.

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimetstoppers on 0800 555 111.