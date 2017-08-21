Police appeal for witnesses after Fiesta hits tree

Borders police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road collision, which took place over the weekend.

The incident happened around 1.30am on Saturday, August 19, on the B6397 Kelso to Earlston road, near to the Mellerstain junction.

A Ford Fiesta left the road and collided with a tree, resulting in two 18-year-old women sustaining serious injuries.

Both were taken to Borders General Hospital where they continue to be treated.

Anyone who can assist with these ongoing inquiries is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Gary Taylor from the Road Policing Unit at Galashiels said: “At this time we are still trying to determine why the car left the roadway and would urge any other motorists who were in the area at the time and witnessed what happened to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this collision is also urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Galashiels via 101 and quote incident number 362 of August 19.