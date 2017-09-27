Police appeal for information on missing woman last seen in Melrose

Borders police are appealing for information to trace a woman reported missing in Melrose.

Alison Roxborough was last seen in the Huntlyburn area at around 1am on Thursday 21st September and has failed to make contact with anyone since this time.

Concern is now growing for the 40-year-old's welfare and anyone who knows Alison's current whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

She is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall with a medium to large build, dark blonde curly hair that is usually tied up and was last seen wearing dark leggings, a camouflage jacket and a hat.

In addition, Alision is also in possession of three distinct rucksacks, which are pink, black and camouflage in colour. The black rucksack has a teddy bear on the front.

Inspector Tony Hodges from Galashiels Police Station said: "Alison is from the Rosshire area and it is believed she is looking to travel back up north. Our inquiries so far suggest she may have travelled through Edinburgh, North East Fife and even Perthshire, however, we have yet to locate her.

"I would ask that anyone who believes they have seen Alison since last Thursday, or who knows where she is, comes forward and assists with our ongoing inquiries.

"Similarly, I would also urge Alison to get in touch and let us know she is safe."

Those with information can contact police in Galashiels via 101 and quote incident number 430 of the 21st September.