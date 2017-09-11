Plaque to where they belong in St Boswells

From the late Victorian era to the coronation of George V, the villagers of St Boswells commemorated significant events by planting trees and displaying cast-iron tablets recording the details.

Over the years some plaques were mislaid, after being removed from trees that had died or were taken out to widen the entrance to the village. The remainder were neglected to the extent that they became difficult to locate. After comments were made to the community council, a few members located three plaques still in situ, and three in storage. One was beyond repair, but the other five have been wire-brushed, double-coated with protective paint and the detail highlighted in silver and gold. They are now fully restored and back where they belong, the majority in their original position.

There are records indicating that at least another four plaques existed, all relating to the Boer War. If anyone knows where they are, community councillors would be delighted to restore them and put them back in their original locations.