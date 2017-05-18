Plans to convert old Queen’s Head pub into flats

Plans have been submitted to turn the old Queen’s Head pub at West Port into two residential flats.

The proposals have been submitted by Selkirk-based Stuart Davidson Architecture on behalf of Boon Tan, the current owner of Kelso’s China Red takeaway.

He hopes to turn the pub, which has been left empty and boarded up for a number of years, into two ground-floor properties, one with two double bedrooms and the other with one.

The development would include a new access point with a communal entrance and hallway for both of the flats. The current pub entrance would remain as a separate point of entry for the smaller flat.

According to the planning permission application submitted to Scottish Borders Council, the exterior material would remain as cement rendering.

The premises hit the headlines back in 2014 when around 2,000 cannabis plants, found in the flat upstairs, were seized by police. The possible total street value of the plants was around £1.8m and in May last year, a 23-year-old man from Edinburgh was jailed for cultivating them.