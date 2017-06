Plans are being drawn up to build seven luxury apartments at Jedburgh’s high street.

Galashiels-based Angus Architecture has designed the development which would be in place of a gap site currently in the town centre.

Artist's impression of how the flats would look.

The plans contain a mix of one and two-bedroom flats with an open plan kitchen and living area.

The three-storey building also contains a lift as well as a balconies at the rear for some of the flat.

In the past the site has been used for a mix of residential and commercial use.