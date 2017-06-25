Piles of poo left after Galashiels blowout

The centre of Galashiels was covered in poo this afternoon, after a tractor trailer tyre blew out.

Drivers and pedestrians were shocked to hear the sound of a large explosion just before 4pm, and it appears the trailer tyre blew while the tractor was on the Asda roundabout, as that is the start of the trail of faeces started.

The trail of faeces left by the trailer

It appears the jolt caused the trailer's back door to become unsealed, and its foul-smelling load poured onto the road from the bottom of the door.

The tractor continued on past Tesco, and the Gala Water Retail Park, and stopped opposite the bottom of Greenbank St a couple of hundred yards further on, with the poo dropping into a huge pile where it stopped, with the trailer sitting at an angle due to the blown tyre.

Any car travelling in its wake picked up the waste on its tyres and wheel arches, spreading the load even further.

A spokesman from Police Scotland said: "This appears to have been a rural incident where farm machinery encountered a blowout in the centre of Galashiels. It was carrying waste from a farmyard."

The origin of the waste is unknown, as is the reason it was being carried through the centre of town.