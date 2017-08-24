Photography workshop offers the ultimate landscape

Keen photographers can focus on improving their skills on Saturday as Grey Mare’s Tail site ranger and experienced photographer Richard Clarkson leads a workshop.

Hosted by the National Trust for Scotland, the DSLP landscape photography workshop offers the picturesque views Grey Mare’s Tail is well known for.

The nature reserve features one of the UK’s highest waterfalls, plunging 60m from Loch Skeen.

Mr Clarkson, who has been an experienced photographer for more than 25 years and has some of his wildlife and landscape photography published around the world, will run through the basics of photography in the full-day workshop, including aperture, shutter speed, depth of field, exposure and white balance.

Working out in the field and in manual mode, Mr Clarkson will provide practical coaching on the key skills required for landscape photography, as well as advice on composition, what works and why.

He said: “Grey Mare’s Tail is a stunning backdrop for landscape photography and I would encourage any budding photographers to come along and join in the practical workshop, to obtain substantial hands on experience.

“It will be a great experience for those learning the basics of photography, what works, what doesn’t.

“There will also be opportunity to take some complex shots, picking up on intricate detail such as the effects of glacial erosion on the Grey Mare’s Tail landscape – attendees can expect to leave the workshop with some stunning shots.”

The National Trust for Scotland is Scotland’s largest conservation charity with 360,000 members and growing, and is the only charity to care for both built and natural heritage.

The full day photography workshop costs £40 per person. To secure your space, please email Richard Clarkson at rclarkson@nts.org.uk or call 07713 786230.