Peebles youths to benefit from grant

Around 30 Peebles youngsters are now a step closer to reaching their potential, thanks to a cash boost of more than £9,500 from BBC Children in Need.

Secondary school children in the Peebles area affected by poverty or deemed to be at risk of isolation will now be able to benefit from a seven-week long course organised by the Cavalry Park-based Peeblesshire Youth Trust.

The money will be used to deliver its eighth annual course encouraging youngsters to achieve their potential, to be run on Friday evenings from October.

The team of 30 volunteers will offer a range of activities including mountain biking and fishing, as well as a one-to-one mentorship programme lasting three years.

The trust works with secondary schools to decide who it can best benefit through its activities and mentorship opportunities to raise self-confidence.

Katie Buckingham, the project’s co-ordinator, said: “We are delighted to receive funding from BBC Children in Need as it will help us give local children a safe place to go and be inspired by each other and their mentors.”

It’s one of eight Borders charities to receive funding from the BBC Children in Need small grants programme.

The total invested in the Borders by the scheme is now stands at more than £468,000.