Peebles tochlight procession raises more than £1,000 for charity

The second Costa Peebles Hogmanay Torchlight Procession, raised £1100 for local charities, organisers have said.

The proceeds, from torch sales and sponsorship from local businesses, will go to the town’s Beltane organisation, Christmas Lights Association, Round Table and Peace Group. Paul Ackerman of Peebles and District Round Table said: “We were pleased to be involved again this year - it’s a great event which draws the community together at the end of the year, provides a fantastic spectacle in the centre of the town, and has the added bonus of raising money for charity.”

Neil Dalgleish, from the Peebles-based organisers Hillside Outside added: “We’re proud that the event was such a safely run success and has raised some well-deserved funds for these charities. Huge thanks to all who made it possible and we hope it will become part of the tradition of new year in Peebles.”