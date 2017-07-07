Peebles charity gets £97k funding

Tweeddale youths lacking in self-confidence are to benefit from a cash boost of £97,000.

That money has been awarded to Peeblesshire Youth Trust based at Peebles’ Cavalry Park from the Big Lottery Fund Scotland.

It is one of six organisations in the south of Scotland which will share a total of £1.5m from the fund set up to help people and communities overcome challenging circumstances.

The funding will also allow the charity to continue to help children for the next five years.

The charity offers mentoring programmes to children in order to improve their confidence and self esteem.

Chairwoman of Peeblesshire Youth Trust, Anne Scott, said “The award from the Big Lottery Fund will help to give us financial stability over the coming years so that we can have a long term focus on improving the lives of the young people of Peeblesshire.”

Programme coordinator Katie Buckingham said: “Peeblesshire Youth Trust was born when a concerned parent was seeking a mentor for his son who was lacking in self-confidence and self-esteem.

“The realisation that there must be many more children needing help and support led to the development of PYT which became a charity in 2009.

“PYT has gone from strength to strength after starting off working with just three schools in Peebles, we now cover the whole of Tweeddale working with all nine schools and the High School.

“Mentoring young people is at the core of what we do and this funding will enable us to provide an even better level of support to more children across the area.”

Maureen McGinn, chairwoman of Big Lottery Fund Scotland, added: “I am delighted that Peeblesshire Youth Trust has been successful in securing a Big Lottery Fund grant and I wish them every success as they go on to develop and expand their project for the benefit of their local community.”

Anyone interested in mentoring with the Peeblesshire Youth Trust can email mentors@peeblesshireyouthtrust.org or call 07957 383663.