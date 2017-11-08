Parades will honour fallen

Borderers are to mark 2017’s Armistice Day this weekend with a series of parades held in remembrance of those killed in wars over the last 100 years.

Organised by the Royal British Legion Scotland, members of the armed forces, veterans and reserves will take part in marches across the Borders on Sunday, November 12, joined by silver and pipe bands.

At Galashiels, a parade will begin at the legion building in Park Street at 12.20pm before heading along Market Street to the town war memorial then back to Park Street, via Bank Street.

Selkirk’s parade will start at 10.10am outside O’Malley’s Sports Bar and proceed to Selkirk Parish Church, in High Street, where there will be a Sunday service. It will then march to the town’s war memorial, where wreaths will be laid before heading to the High Street Co-op at noon.

At 10.30am, a parade will begin at Kelso Town Square before marching to the town’s war memorial, led by Kelso Pipe Band, for a service of remembrance. After wreaths have been laid, the procession will head to the legion building in Roxburgh Street.

Jedburgh’s parade will also commence at 10.30am and will start at the legion building in High Street and will take in Abbey Place, the war memorial and the town’s parish church before returning to the legion building.

Organised by the legion’s Melrose branch, that town’s parade is set to begin at 10.25 at the town hall. From there, it will march through Abbey Street, the Square and High Street to the war memorial.

At St Boswells, a procession will meet at the war memorial following a service in the town’s church.

At Hawick, some roads will close between 10.15am and 11.45am to allow a parade to march from the Common Haugh, through to Sandbed, High Street and O’Connell Street.

For details of other events, check locally and on Scottish Borders Council’s website.