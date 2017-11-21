Pals of tragic teenager Meighan tell of shock and grief

Friends of tragic teenager Meighan Reid have been telling of their shock and grief on social media.

Jordan Harrison said: “Rest in peace to one of my close friends, Meighan Reid.

“I grew up with you since we were little. I’m going to miss all your chats, you telling me all your problems, encouraging me to do better things growing up. You will be greatly missed.”

Amanda-Louise Kerr said: “I don’t want to believe what I’m hearing. You were on of the most beautiful girls I knew, with the biggest heart.

“So many people are going to miss you.

“I’m glad that you always felt you could talk to me about anything, regardless of how long we hadn’t seen each other for, and I’m really going to miss our little chats.

“The angels will look after you.”

Caitlin Murray wrote: “Rest in peace, Meighan Reid.

“You were taken too early but will never be forgotten.”

Nicola Forrest added: “It’s such a shame. 17 is no age at all. Rest in peace.”

Meighan, 17, was found dead at Caddon Court in Innerleithen on Saturday, November 18.