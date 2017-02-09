Pair rescued from flat fire

A man and woman had to be rescued from a top-floor flat in Galashiels after a fire broke out there in the early hours of Saturday.

It is understood that the blaze started in the Beech Avenue property’s kitchen, and firefighters were called out to tackle it at 3.39am.

An ambulance crew treated the pair at the scene after firefighters helped them out of the building using breathing apparatus.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 3.39am on Saturday, February 4, with reports of a fire at a flat in Beech Avenue, Galashiels.

“Two fire appliances from Galashiels fire station attended and put out the fire.

“Two casualties were checked over at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service. Crews left the scene at 4am after ensuring the area was safe.”