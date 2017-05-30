One day, 66 miles to cover

A Lauder bank worker and one of his colleagues are taking on the Borders Abbeys Way for charity – and they are attempting to complete the 66-mile route in under 24 hours.

Garry Cossar and his fellow Sainsbury’s bank employee Jack Low are taking on the challenge to raise cash for the Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS).

Garry said he didn’t think anyone had tried to do the walk in one day before, so he thought it would be a challenge worth attempting.

He said: “We’ll be walking from Melrose to Kelso, then Jedburgh, Hawick and Selkirk, back to Melrose on Saturday, June 10, and – as such – we’ll be walking along Hawick High Street on the evening of the Saturday Common Riding festivities.

“My 87-year-old grandad lives in Hawick, so he is going to meet us at about 10pm to help spur us on.”

The duo had originally signed up to do a somewhat shorter walk in the north of Scotland – the 44-mile Affric Kintail Way from Drumnadrochit on the shores of Loch Ness to Morvich – but that walk was cancelled due to emergency hydro-electric works being carried out along the route.

Garry said: “We’ve had to pull this together quickly to make sure we’re not letting down all the people who’ve donated.”

The lads will be easily recognisable on their trip – they will be wearing bright red t-shirts and headlights for when it’s dark.

If you would like to donate, the pair have a Just Giving page – www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jack-Garry-walking-for-CHAS – and though this, they have raised more than £1,200 of their £2,000 target.

Garry added: “Thanks to everyone who has donated so far – you’re the reason we’re pushing the boundaries of stupidity to new levels.

“All costs of participating are covered by us, so every penny you donate will go straight to supporting families going through the unimaginable.

“Any support you can show us and CHAS would be much appreciated.”