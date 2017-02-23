Now Rachel has Scottish finals to savour

Kelso High School pupil Rachel Ward, pictured, has clinched a place in the Scottish finals of the Rotary Young Chef Competition.

Having previously seen off the opposition at school and at the Rotary club area heat against other Borders schools – Rachel won through at the Rotary district stage at West Lothian College in Livingston.

The district covers an area from Eyemouth to Newton Stewart, and from the border to the Central Belt. In this, her third round, she was competing against five other area winners – two from Edinburgh, one from Duns, another from Dalbeattie and an entrant from Thornhill and District. The round was won by Morag Stewart (Thornhill and District) with Rachel a close second. Both girls will now compete in Dundee on Saturday, March 11, against two other finalists from each of the other two Rotary districts in Scotland.

Rachel latest competition three-course menu was: hot smoked salmon and Greenland prawn timbale with a cucumber Marie Rose sauce; chicken breast stuffed with chorizo, mozzarella and basil – wrapped in parma ham and served with a creamy white wine sauce; sloe gin poached pear with a thyme and blueberry cream.

DISTRICT NEWS

ANCRUM

SWI

President Rachel Sinton welcomed Aileen Dryden to this month’s meeting. She demonstrated easy ways of making bows and good fun was had by members trying to make them for themselves. Competitions – round of sandwiches – 1, Joyce Charles; 2, Janet McDonald; 3, Caroline Law; folded napkin – 1, Ruth Walker; 2, Rachel Sinton; 3, Joyce Charles.

BEDRULE

SWI

The February meeting heard Roger Hemming talk about his recent visit to Belarus with the charity CCLL. Competition – a foreign postcard – 1, Sally Steel; 2, Ann Reid; 3, Susan Govan.

BOWDEN

SWI

Members were entertained by Charlie Robertson, Ronnie Fleming and David Grant at this momnth’s meeting. Charlie gave a fascinating talk on the life and works of Will Ogilvie, punctuated by poems recited by Ronnie and David. Competition – a knitted cushion – 1, Ann Stewart; 2, Kathleen Hughes; 3, Karen Fagan. At next month’s meeting on March 8, creative writing is the subject.

CADDONFOOT

Parish church

Minister Elspeth Harley conducted morning service on Sunday. The Bible reading was delivered by Fay Brydon, with music played by Margaret Blyth and Anne Grieve. Bible study continues this week in Clovenfords at the home of Sharon Hume. The congregational board meets in the church on Thursday, February 23, at 7pm. There will be a meeting of all who are going to Iona in the Trinity manse on Sunday, February 26, at 7.30pm. Sunday also marks the start of Fair Trade Fortnight when it is hoped to have a range of fairly-traded goods on the church stall. Members are invited to attend the World Day of Prayer service on Friday, March 3, at 2pm in the church of Our Lady and St Andrew in Galashiels.

EARLSTON

AGM

The Friends of Thomas the Rhymer Group AGM is on Tuesday, February 28, at 7.30pm in the Red Lion.

Parish church

On Sunday, February 26, the service at 10.15am will be conducted by the Reverend Julie Rennick. The congregational board meets on Monday, March 6, in the church hall lounge at 7.30pm. On Tuesday, March 7, there will be a service in Hanover Lounge at 3pm.

Women’s Group

The next meeting is on Thursday, March 2, at 8pm in the church hall. Speaker Jim Cullen, from Cullen Kilshaw, will be giving advice about wills.

SWI

Gail from Border Blooms, Kelso, gave an entertaining talk and demonstration using flowers and foliage. The arrangements were then raffled and four members went home happy. Competitions – home-made Valentine card – 1, Trish Grierson; 2, Heather Smith; bowl of bulbs – 1, Emily Robson; 2, Brenda Knox. The next meeting features a talk on the history of tea.

Camera club

Harry McKerchar provided a highly-entertaining presentation at the latest meeting. Vet Harry spoke of his trips to Mongolia, assisting with the annual Mongol Derby, quite possibly the world’s toughest horse race. In addition to some fantastic stories, Harry entertained with some excellent images, covering both his work out there and of the local people and scenery. The competition was titled ‘Scottish Borders’ and saw one of the strongest entries of the season so far – print – 1, Adam Drummond; 2, Stephen Morris; 3, Curtis Welsh; digital – 1, Tim Jackson; 2, Peter Moore; 3, Adam Drummond. The next club meeting takes place on Wednesday, March 8, when three members of Edinburgh Photographic Society will be the guest speakers, presenting images from the capital. Visitors (£2) are welcome to attend, at 7.30pm at Earlston Bowling Club.

ECKFORD

SWI

Members welcomed Helen Rabour, who lived in Italy for 35 years, but is now back in the Borders. She gave a talk on Italian cookery, explaining how to go about making a dish of six types of antipasti, then made a tiramisu from cream, chocolate and orange. Her audience enjoyed tasting them all and also heard about her life in Italy. Competitions – make a piece of jewellery from pasta – 1, Marion Haugh; 2, Margaret Jeary; 3, Christine Tucker; bring something from Italy – 1, Margaret Jeary; 2, Christine Tucker; 3, Marion Haugh.

ETTRICK

Carpet bowls

There were 50 entries for Ettrick Carpet Bowling Club’s annual single-hand tournament at the Boston Hall. At the end of the night, the Jim Jackson Memorial Trophy was won by Gary McColm from the home club, with Grant Buchanan (Lanton) runner-up. Semi finalists were Donald Clark (Cappercleuch) and Angus Reid (Ettrick).

GALASHIELS

Camera club

There was a good turnout for the members’ showcase night when some presented their recent outings and work. Ford Renton briefly covered the subject of long exposures using both high-density lens filters and software stacking techniques. The meeting was entertained with a guided tour of the US west coast and Mexico from the viewpoint of a cruise ship by Paul Anderson. David Usher treated members to a selection of his Botswana safari images and Alistair Kevan explained how he achieved his light painting and fireball images from the previous week. A hilarious show of his holiday photographs with the alternative title, “A quick skite round Cuba”, was given by Jim Paxton before Gordon Swalwell closed the show with stunning images of the Indian states of Rajasthan and Kerala, taken by Christine Swalwell and himself. Last Wednesday was “Jpeg As Is” night when members brought in examples of jpegs straight out of the camera to show before and after picture editing.

Clef Club

The next meeting is on Saturday, February 25, at 7.30pm in the Lucy Sanderson Hall, Tweed Crescent. All members, friends and former members are welcome. This month the club is featuring flutes of various sizes, with a selection of tunes for flute choir, a Telemann duet for two flutes and CPE Bach’s Hamburger sonata. The programme also includes works by Mendelssohn, Beethoven and something completely different with a set of tunes and songs for jazz and blues guitar, all performed by members. For more information, contact the secretary on 07780 378590, find the club on Facebook, or visit www.onlineborders.org.uk/community/galaclefclub

RSGS talk

The Royal Scottish Geographical Society has organised an illustrated talk on Tuesday, February 28, at 7.30pm in Scottish Borders Campus, Netherdale, when Clifton Bain speaks about “40 Shades of Green: The Rain Forests of Britain and Ireland”. For more information, visit www.rsgs.org

St Peter’s Church

Thursday, February 23 – 10am, communion service; Sunday, February 26 – 9.30am, Sunday Squad, followed by juice and toast; 10.30am, sung eucharist, led by Geoff Mason; Tuesday, February 28 – 5.30pm, Messy Church pancake party; Thursday, March 2 – 10am, communion service.

Concert

Ettrick and Lauderdale Junior Agricultural Club hosted its second concert (produced by Amanda Renwick) in the Volunteer Hall. The 20-strong cast entertained an audience in excess of 340 with a selection ranging from rock songs to comedy sketches. At the half-time interval the raffle was drawn – local businesses and club members had donated prizes. The evening realised £820 for the Margaret Kerr Unit at Borders General Hospital.

Trinity Church

Last Sunday morning’s service was led by minister Elspeth Harley, with Dorothy Howden in charge of music and Alastair Bell reading the lessons. On Sunday, February 26, there is a get-together for all who are going to Iona in June. This will take place in the manse at 7.30pm. There is still one place available on this trip and anyone interested is asked to speak to the minister. The congregational board will meet on Tuesday, February 28, at 7pm in hall 2.

GLENDOUGLAS

Whist

Whist drive results this month – ladies – 1, Rose Cameron; 2, Hannah Wilson; 3, Christine Ballantyne; booby – Catherine Turner. Gents – 1, Dorothy Corrie; 2, Mary McTaggart; 3, Christine Gibson; booby – Alistair Hogarth. The sweep was won by Greta Middlemiss, Lynn Nichol, Hannah Wilson.

Dancing

Old time and ceildh dance class – Thursday, February 23, starting at 8pm, with a Reel Half Hour beginning 30 minutes’ earlier. Beginners welcome.

SWI

The birthday outing is on Wednesday, March 1, with the bus leaving the crossroads and bus station at 6.30pm and 6.45pm respectively.

HAWICK

Summer festival

Hawick Summer Festival AGM will take place in Teviotdale Leisure Centre on Tuesday, February 28, at 7pm. New committee members are needed if the festival is to continue.

Rotary

At last week’s meeting, president Jim Walker invited club member Jack Swanston, a Paul Harris Fellow, to give an illustrated talk which included a bird’s-eye view of the Border landscape. This followed his undertaking of several flights over Tweeddale, Teviotdale and Eskdale in a helicopter and small aircraft. He pointed out many of the prominent landscapes and showed various shots of Hawick from bygone times, demonstrating how they had changed. The president proposed the vote of thanks.

INNERLEITHEN

Church

There will be a communion service on Sunday, February 26, at 11.30am in Innerleithen Church.

JEDBURGH

St John’s Church

Sunday, February 26 – 9am, holy communion; 10.30am, sung eucharist.Thursday, March 2 – 10am, holy communion; 10.45am, study group in centre. For the Lent course, phone 864875 for details. This is the last week for donating stationery goods for Syrian refugee children. A box has been provided at the back of the church. A presentation will be held after the 10.30am service on Sunday, March 12, by the Mission Aviation Fellowship group. Due to a double booking situation, St John’s annual spring coffee morning and sale will now be held on Saturday, June 10, in the British Legion Hall.

Rotary

Members enjoyed a presentation, illustrated with maps and photographs, by former Jedburgh Grammar School teacher Chris Veitch on “The Forgotten History of Jedburgh”. He explained the significance of such local landmarks and curiosities as The Blaikup Stane, near Allerley Well Park, The Dribbly Well and Hutton’s Unconformity. Allerley Well still exists and the water is drinkable – it is located near the parish church manse and the park of the same name. The Blaikup Stane site can be seen on the A68 heading south from Jedburgh and may have been a marker for a road toll. The Dribbly Well is dedicated to survivors of the Sepoy Rebellion of 1857 in India, otherwise known as the Indian Mutiny. On February 16, Rotarians heard a presentation by Andrew Maybury, development officer for Community Energy Scotland. This is an independent charity which helps communities set up low-carbon energy products and lobbies on behalf of its members. It also works in partnership with other organisations. Various forms of energy are explored, including the use of caulds, to harness water power. Friday, February 24, will see Rotarian volunteers in Jedburgh collecting for the Rotary Foundation charity End Polio Now initiative. They will be offering ‘Purple for Polio’ crocus flower buttonholes to anyone who donates. The proceeds will pay for vaccinations of children across the world to end the disease of polio once and for all. The purple has a double meaning – the crocus flower as a sign of spring and the purple to signify the colour marked on the thumbs of children who receive the vaccination. Rotary is close to achieving its goal and fundraising is being matched by Bill Gates’ Microsoft Corporation.

KELSO

Bridge club

Thursday, February 9 – Millennium Trophy – N/S – 1, Dominic & Diana Alkin; 2, Rena Stewart & Maureen Weightman; 3, Val Johnstone & Vanessa Wilson; E/W – 1, Alison Darling & Mary Logan; 2, James Tweddle & Allison Long; 3 (equal), Avril Ronald & Donald Swanson, Shirley Armstrong & Moira Ayton; Wednesday, February 15 – Abbey Salver – N/S – 1, Bob Stevenson & Annie Mitchell; 2, Rena Stewart & Maureen Weightman; 3, Jean McLaren & Alison Ireland; E/W – 1, John & Marian Miller; 2, Jean Henry & Myra Thomson; 3, David Harris-Burland & Ruth Mackay. Thursday, February 16 – Calchou Cup – N/S – 1, Bob Stevenson & Lee Leeson; 2, Avril Ronald & Donald Swanson; 3, Dominic & Diana Alkin; E/W – 1, Gerry Eglington & Jon Bridger; 2, Paul Brooks & Eilean Hogarth; 3, Helenor Pratt & Pauline Smart.

Concert

On Friday, February 24, at 7.30pm in Kelso Old Parish Church, the Maxwell String Quartet, from Glasgow, will play music by Mozart, Prokofiev and Brahms. Tickets on the door or online from www.kelsomusicsociety.com

Thursday Group

Shelagh Townsend Rose described the life of men who drove cattle and sheep from the Highlands and Islands to the markets of middle Scotland, the Borders and onwards into England. The wide drove roads, now often part of the modern road network, were different from the narrow deep tracks followed by pack horses. Today, Brian Coulson’s talk is entitled “Middle kingdom to Middle shires: why the Borders?” – 2pm, Abbey Row Centre. Next week sees Gerrie Fay and “Send a Cow”.

Curling course

Places are still left for the four-week Cheviot Youth Introduction to Curling course starting on Friday, February 24, from 2.30-3.15pm at the Border Ice Rink. To book a place, pop into The Planet (next door to the ice rink) the day before (3-8pm) and fill in a form, or ring Ian on 07958 277766.

Farmers’ market

A farmers’ market will be held in Kelso Square on Saturday, February 25, from 9.30am-1.30pm.

LANGSHAW

SWI

Langshaw SWI has moved its meetings from Blainslie hall to Gattonside hall. Members will meet on the third Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm – new members welcome. There is a whist drive for institute funds on Friday, February 24, at 7.30pm in Gattonside village hall. Entry is £2, which includes supper, and there will be a raffle – all welcome.

LAUDER

Historical society

Members enjoyed a talk by Roy Scott, a metal detectorisT from Ancrum, last Wednesday. He has been metal detecting for some 25 years and explained the rules and regulations behind his hobby, as well as the involvement of the National Museum of Scotland in determining the value and background of anything found. Roy showed many of his own finds from throughout Berwickshire, including a solid gold lower set for teeth dating from the 18th century, and will be displaying many at Jedburgh Gaol from March to September.

AGM

Wooplaw Community Woodland’s AGM will be held at the Lauderdale Hotel on Wednesday, March 1, at 7pm.

Guild

Members meet on Wednesday, March 1, in the church centre at 2.30pm when the the Reverend Barry Hughes will speak about the charity Open Doors. The monthly coffee morning is on Saturday, March 4, from 10-11.30am.

World Day of Prayer

This joint service with Channelkirk and Lauder, Stow and Earlston churches will be held in Earlston church on Friday, March 3, at 7pm.

Church

Worship will be celebrated by the Reverend Rae Clark on Sunday, February 26, at Oxton Memorial Hall (10am) and Lauder Church (11.30am). Saturday, June 10 – St Cuthbert’s Way walk; Saturday, July 22 – barbecue at Newmill Farm.

MELROSE

Border Flower Club

The first meeting of the year is on Wednesday, March 1, in the Corn Exchange at 7.30pm. The demonstrator will be Linda Hardman, from Preston, and the title of her demonstration is “What’s Your Opinion”. Visitors are welcome.

Organ recital

On Saturday, February 25, recitalist John Bryden will once again perform on the new Magnus organ at Holy Trinity Church in High Cross Avenue. His latest recital is autobiographical, inspired by the ‘three Erics’ of his musical youth – Eric Smith, Eric Reid and Herrick Bunney (former organist at St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh). The programme will include music by Bach, Handel, Smith, Whitlock and Wolstenholme. The Magnus organ at Holy Trinity is a state-of-the-art virtual digital instrument and the most advanced installation of its kind in the UK. Chris Achenbach, director of music at Holy Trinity, said: “This is an opportunity to hear a magnificent musician playing the music that inspired him at the start of his career, and to enjoy the wonderful sound of the new instrument at Holy Trinity.” The concert starts at 7.30pm. Admission is £10, with free admission for children.

Parish church

Friday, February 24 – 7.30pm, music society, Ruisi String Quartet; Sunday, February 26 – services at Bowden (9.30am) and Melrose (11am); Thursday, March 2 – 2.30pm, guild, “Sailing for the Disabled”; March 12 and 19 – retiring collection for presentations etc. at the March 30 induction of the Reverend Rosemary Frew; foodbank ongoing; used stamp collection continues.

Trimontium

Opening the museum for the schools’ half-term holiday proved successful in attendance and cash terms. The stock of souvenirs is well up to date, but the new books catalogue will come in handy before the opening in April. Publicity material for the visit of best-selling novelist Lindsey Davis on May 18 is being prepared. Attendance to hear and question a celebrity is the main attraction and should be quite an event for the town and a precursor to the book festival. Next weekend reps from the trust are attending the Current Archaeology conference in London in the hope that chairman Dr John Reid’s nomination for the Research Award of the Year for his slingbullet work will top the list.

MOREBATTLE

Coffee morning

The playgroup coffee morning will be held in the institute on Saturday, February 25, from 10.30am.

AGM

Morebattle Institute AGM will be held on Tuesday, February 28, at 7.30pm in the institute.

Guild

Morebattle Guild meets in the institute on Thursday, March 2, at 7.30pm. The evening will take the form of a members’ night with the DVD of the annual guild meeting.

Curling course

See Kelso section.

NEWTOWN

SWI

The guest at the February meeting was Lesley Manderson, a yoga teacher, who explained to members the many benefits of yoga exercise and demonstrated several moves, encouraging members to join in. President Elaine Thornton-Nicol thanked Lesley for an informative and fun evening. Competition – favourite perfume – 1, Janette Corcoran; 2, Daryl Du Bois; 3, Elaine Thornton-Nicol. The next meeting will be held on Thursday, March 2, starting at 7pm in Newtown Community Wing.

SELKIRK

Monday club

At 2pm on Monday, February 27, in St Joseph’s Church Hall, the Reverend Duncan and Rosemary McCosh will give a talk entitled “Bottle Tops”.

TRAQUAIR

Service

There will be a communion service in Traquair Kirk at 10am on Sunday, February 26.

WALKERBURN

Service

The next service in Walkerburn Public Hall will be held on Sunday, March 19, at 10am.

YETHOLM

Concert

Tickets (£8) are on sale from the village shop or Susan Stewart for Swing into Spring with June James and her Swing Band on Saturday, March 4, at 7.30pm in the Wauchope Hall.

Film night

Film night on Saturday, February 25, at 7pm in the Wauchope Hall features “Suffragette” (12). Doors open 6.30pm.

Pancakes

The Macmillan pancake event takes place on Monday, February 27, from 10.30am-1.30pm in the Youth Hall.

Guild

Yetholm Guild meets on Tuesday, February 28, at 2.30pm in Yetholm Church when Mary Smith will give a talk on “The Mercy Ship in Madagascar”.

Council

Community councillors meet at 7pm on Tuesday, February 28, in Youth Hall.

Romany Ramblers

Meet outside the Wauchope Hall on Saturday, February 25, at 9.30am for a nine-mile circular walk via the College Valley.

Curling course

See Kelso section.