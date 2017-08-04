Nominations now open for latest Borders business awards

Nominations are now being sought for this year’s Borders Business Excellence Awards, being given out in November.

The Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce awards scheme is now in its third year.

The event aims to showcase the best Borders businesses at a gala lunch and awards ceremony to be held at Kelso’s Springwood Park on Friday, November 3.

Chamber chairman Jack Clark said: “I never cease to be amazed at the breadth, ambition and success being demonstrated by so many companies here in the Borders.

“This awards scheme is our chance not only to celebrate the vibrancy of the business sector in the region but to shout from the rooftops that the Borders is a wonderful place in which to run – and grow – successful companies the equal of any in the country.

“These awards are all about celebrating success, and we have bucket-loads of local success to celebrate.

“It is important to launch these awards now in order to give prospective applicants the time to put their case forward, so we are announcing today the various award categories for which we are inviting submissions.

“There are 11 categories, and the window for sending in applications is now wide open.

“Year on year, this event is growing, and we look forward to receiving a record number of applications reflecting the business talent and dynamism that exist in the Borders.”

Categories for entries include tourism and hospitality business of the year, agricultural business of the year, creative industry of the year and social enterprise of the year.

Last year’s winner of the retailer of the year award was A Hume Country Clothing in Kelso, and its director Karen Hume said: “Winning the retailer of the year award last year was a great accolade for our company and recognition of the talent, creativity and sheer hard graft that we all put into the business.”

Further information on entering can be found at www.borderschamber.com

The closing date for submissions is Saturday, September 30.