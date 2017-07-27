No public ballot needed as 11 stand up

The returning officer in the election of the new Selkirk Community Council told us this week that he is delighted that no less than 11 nominations have been received.

However, Souters will not be required to go to the polls as more than 12 nominations were required for a public ballot to take place.

The deadline for nominations was last Friday, and the new membership will be announced next week.

Selkirkshire councillor, Gordon Edgar, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for roads and infrastructure, and the returning officer for this election, said: “There is a period of cooling down meaning that until Friday, anyone can withdraw their nomination. However, we are really pleased with the response and we are now just waiting to see what happens before Friday.”

Community councils are statutory bodies made up of volunteers with the aim of giving voices to local people in the decisions taken by local authorities and other public bodies.